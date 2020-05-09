COVID-19 cases up by 3 in Georgia

Georgia 9 May 2020 13:40 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 cases up by 3 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 3, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 626, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

Reportedly, 4,702 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and 459 patients are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 297. Ten coronavirus-infected people died.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

