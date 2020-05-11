11th victim of COVID-19 dies at age 81 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

An 81-year-old man died from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia, bringing the total death toll to 11, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the patient with underlying health conditions was hospitalized at Medalpha Clinic. According to doctors said, he was in a critical state.

The eleventh coronavirus victim was from the so-called Kobuleti cluster.

According to the latest figures, Georgia’s total COVID-19 cases increased to 638. The number of recovered patients in Georgia has reached 317.

Currently, 4,769 people remain under quarantine, 444 persons – in inpatient care.

