Georgia's COVID-19 cases up to 647

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing a total number of infected to 647, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

According to the latest figures, 23 more patients recovered from the virus. The number of recovered patients in Georgia has reached 372. Some 11 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 4,373 people remain under quarantine and 386 persons are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.