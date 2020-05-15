Georgia to end coronavirus state of emergency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Georgia will end its state of emergency on May 22, though some restrictions will remain in place, said Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It was later extended until May 22, after it was observed that the infection curve had still not been flattened.

"After a deep epidemiological analysis, the Georgian government decided not to prolong the state of emergency after May 22. Some restrictions that epidemiologists consider necessary to ensure the high level of risk control must be maintained," Gakharia said.

He added that the parliament of Georgia will discuss how to manage the epidemic without declaring a state of emergency in the country.

Meanwhile, Georgian will lift restrictions limiting the size of group gatherings to three on May 18. The same day, beauty salons and aesthetic medicine centers will also open in the country.

