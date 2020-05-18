PM: Georgia's Chairmanship of CoE receives high assessment at international level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia thanked the European partners after the completion of the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers (CM) of the Council of Europe (CoE), Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Georgia has concluded its chairmanship of the CM of the CoE. Despite the global pandemic, these six months have been very successful,” he said.

According to the head of the government, the Georgian chairmanship received a very high assessment at the international level.

Georgia ended its six-month chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, a historic position Georgia took on November 27, 2019, on May 15, 2020.

Georgia became a member of the CoE in 1999. The chairmanship came at the same time as Georgia’s 20th anniversary of the membership of the CoE.

