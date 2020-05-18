Georgia lifts quarantine regime in Marneuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Strict quarantine regime has been removed in Georgia's Marneuli municipality on May 18, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, restriction on the movement in the municipality has also been lifted.

A strict quarantine due to COVID-19 was declared in the municipality on March 23.

The curfew (from 21:00 p.m to 06:00 a.m) still remains in force in Georgiam and a state of emergency extended until May 22.

Six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia on May 18, bringing the total number to 701, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

A total of 432 patients recovered from the novel virus, while 12 persons died from coronavirus.

