Georgia joins world leaders in global vaccine summit

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has joined world leaders at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 hosted remotely by the UK government, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In his address, Gakharia spoke of importance of global partnership for a small country like Georgia in ensuring public health and security.

Speaking of the challenges that Georgia has faced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gakharia also noted that they should achieve the common goal together – fight for their future.

During the summit, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which 'helps vaccinate half the world’s children against deadly and debilitating diseases' has raised $8.8 billion to help save up to 8 million lives

"Delighted to share Georgia’s successful experience with world leaders at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the Great Britain. Grateful to Gavi&all participants for their contributions to global health. Together we will ensure a better and safer future for generations to come," Gakharia tweeted.

