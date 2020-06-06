Coronavirus cases up in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected people to 808, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, said Marina Ezugbaia, the medical director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 663, while 13 people died of the virus in the country.

Currently, 2,955 people remain under quarantine, and 276 people are in patient care.

Georgia continues to reopen its economy as the country has maintained a low infection rate so far. All types of product markets, stores, shopping malls, restaurants with outdoor seating areas opened on June 1.