Irakli Kobakhidze: 116 MPs strongly support the constitutional amendments

116 MPs strongly support the constitutional amendments, it guarantees that the process will be completed successfully on June 29, – Irakli Kobakhidze, a member of the parliamentary majority, said after the plenary session, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

According to him, it does not matter whether European Georgia will take part in the votes or not, the draft will be adopted successfully on June 29.

As Kobakhidze notes the release of a particular prisoner does not fall within the competence of the ruling party.

“This is the competence of the court and the court makes decisions in this regard. Therefore, we must say once again that when European Georgia demands from the ruling party the release of a prisoner, they prove that they still do not understand what the separation of powers and what the rule of law is”, – Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Parliament of Georgia has adopted the constitutional amendments on the transition to a 120/30 electoral system for 2020 parliamentary polls with the first reading today. 136 MPs supported the changes, five voted against.