Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries

Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 924, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

Four patients recovered. The number of recoveries stands at 785.

The 14 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Three people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 2819 people remain under quarantine, and 230– inpatient care.