Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries
Three new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 924, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.
Four patients recovered. The number of recoveries stands at 785.
The 14 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Three people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.
Currently, 2819 people remain under quarantine, and 230– inpatient care.
Latest
Giorgi Gakharia: Association Agreement for our country is a foundation on which Georgian European future is being built
Hikmat Hajiyev: More than 130 countries supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly
The winners of the competition held by the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center have been selected (PHOTO)