Switzerland to open borders for Georgian citizens from July 20
Switzerland will open borders for Georgian citizens from July 20, Embassy of Switzerland to Georgia said, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.
The new regulations and rules for entry will be posted on the Embassy’s web-page.
The borders were closed as part of the restrictions imposed across the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and will remain closed till July 20.
