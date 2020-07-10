EU, Sweden, Austria announce € 860,000 for tourism development initiatives in Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Upper Imereti

In the frame of the GRETA project (Green Economy: Sustainable Mountain Tourism and Organic Agriculture), the EU, Sweden and Austria have launched the Tourism Development Initiative (TDI), a call for proposals for grants in the area of tourism development in the municipalities of Mestia, Lentekhi, Tsageri, Oni, Ambrolauri, Sachkhere, Chiatura and Tkibuli, announced Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the official statement, Tourism Development Initiative (TDI) support per applicant or group of applicants will be granted between €5,000 and €50,000 with the co-financing share at minimum 10% of the total budget. The duration of a project must be at least 6 months and may not exceed 24 months. All TDI activities must have finished by 30 September 2022.

Deadline for submission of the application form and supporting document for this call is 03.08.2020, 18:00 Georgia Time.

Entrepreneurs and companies (Individual entrepreneur (I.E.); limited liability company (LLC); cooperative and other profit-oriented legal entities; Non-entrepreneurial (non-commercial) Legal Entity (NNLE) and other non-profit oriented legal entities; Individual or group of people which will register as any legal entity) based in the target municipalities or with actions are taking place in them can apply.

The applicants should fill out the Expression of Interest (EoI) form online in Georgian. More detailed information can be found here.