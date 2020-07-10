US provides Georgia with modern communication equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian coast guards have been provided with modern communication equipment as part of support from the US Defense and Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

The radio and communication system equipment was provided to Poti’s Coast Guard Department on July 10.

"The communication equipment worth more than 1 million lari ($328,117) fully meets the Coast Guard requirements and will improve the quality of connection significantly”, said the report.

The DTRA is implementing a number of projects with the Georgian Border Police to support the development of the country’s land and maritime border control.

