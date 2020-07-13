Georgia appreciates Czech contribution to monitoring COVID-19 in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Czech Republic contribution to monitoring COVID-19 in Georgia was invaluable and hugely important, said Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She made the remark during a meeting with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Georgia Petr Mikyska.

The Georgian and Czech sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, said the report.

Ambassador Mikyska highlighted Georgia's notable success in dealing with the pandemic, saying that Georgia is deservedly considered among the best countries worldwide when it comes to combating COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the Czech non-governmental organization the Caritas Czech Republic in Georgia. They presented two new projects entitled “Way to Home: Development of Adult Alternative Social Services in Georgia” and “Support to Primary Healthcare Strengthening in Georgia (Phase II)”, for which Czech Development Cooperation Agency allocated more than 2 million euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356