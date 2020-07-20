Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1039, Trend reports via Georgian media.

One more patient recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 900.

The 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,687 people remain under quarantine and 232 persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.