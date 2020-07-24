Georgia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 12 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,085, Trend reports via the National Center for Disease Control.

Four more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 911.

The 16 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,724 people remain under quarantine and 247 are under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356