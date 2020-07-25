Larnaca-Tbilisi special flight to be carried out on July 30
The special flight in the direction of Larnaca-Tbilisi (organized by the Immigration Service of the Republic of Cyprus) will be implemented on July 30, – The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Cyprus released this information, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The flight will be carried out by Georgian Airlines.
Departure: 13:00 (Cyprus time), Arrival: 16:10 (Georgian time). Passengers must arrive at Larnaca International Airport at 10:00 p.m.
According to the embassy, after arriving in Georgia, all passengers will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community