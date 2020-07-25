Larnaca-Tbilisi special flight to be carried out on July 30

The special flight in the direction of Larnaca-Tbilisi (organized by the Immigration Service of the Republic of Cyprus) will be implemented on July 30, – The Embassy of Georgia in the Republic of Cyprus released this information, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The flight will be carried out by Georgian Airlines.

Departure: 13:00 (Cyprus time), Arrival: 16:10 (Georgian time). Passengers must arrive at Larnaca International Airport at 10:00 p.m.

According to the embassy, ​​after arriving in Georgia, all passengers will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.