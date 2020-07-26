Georgia reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

Georgia reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1131, according to stopcov.ge, special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing Georgian First Channel.

Three more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 920.

The 16 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 6 183 people remain under quarantine and 302– under medical observation.