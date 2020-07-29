New York Post: Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven

6 gorgeous, affordable spots around the globe to work from home – this is the title of an article published by New York Post. The publication names six countries where foreigners are offered to work remotely in the post-COVID period. Along with Georgia, the list includes Germany, Estonia, Chile, Barbados and Costa Rica, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven, and The World Bank ranks the country as the sixth-easiest in the world for doing business. These homes are in the historic Abanotubani district of Tbilisi, known for its sulphuric baths”, – the author of the article writes and provides the reader with information about the purchase and rental prices of real estate in the historical districts of Tbilisi.

The Government of Georgia offers international visitors to work remotely from Georgia and stay in the country for longer than six months.