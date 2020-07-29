Coronavirus death toll in Georgia reaches 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The coronavirus death toll in Georgia has reached 17, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia reported 10 new cases of novel coronavirus bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,155.

Two more patients recovered in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 929. In total, 6,489 people are under 14-day mandatory quarantine while 337 are under observation in hospitals.

Georgia reported its first case of coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.