Georgia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected to 1,160, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Six more patients have recovered in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number to 935. As of now, 17 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,489 people remain under quarantine and 337 persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

