COVID-19 testing completed at Lilo Mall and Dinamo Market in Georgia

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says that coronavirus testing has been completed at Lilo Mall and so-called Dinamo Market today, Trend reports with reference to 1tv.

As a result, in total six cases of infection have been detected.

According to Gamkrelidze, more than 4700 employees were tested at Lilo Mall. As he notes epidemiologists are studying the family contacts and the statistics related to the Lilo Mall may increase even more.

As for the so-called Dinamo Market, according to Amiran Gamkrelidze, about 500 people were tested by random sampling and all the results are negative.

Amiran Gamkrelidze says that the source of infection has been identified in all the cases confirmed in recent weeks.