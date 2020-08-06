Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Georgia 6 August 2020 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia, increasing the total number of infected people to 1,206, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 13 more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 987.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 7,071 people remain under quarantine and 294 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 35 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:40
Iran boosts non-oil export Business 10:38
Uzbekistan eyes transferring its airports to investors on package principle Transport 10:31
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's securities attract significant demand Finance 10:14
Iran launches first rail ambulance Business 10:12
Kazakh uranium fields exploring venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10:03
Russia, Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded cargo traffic Business 09:59
Partnership Fund of Georgia announces repeated auction for sales of Borjomi-Likani hotel Business 09:45
Data on six-month cargo transshipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports revealed Transport 09:40
Uzbekistan reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:38
Data on cargo shipment from US via Turkish ports in 1H2020 announced Transport 09:25
Half-year shipment of goods from Algeria through Turkish ports disclosed Transport 09:24
Kazakhstan significantly reduces import from Mongolia amid COVID-19 Business 09:24
Oil prices mixed as coronavirus concerns undercut support from lower U.S. crude stocks Oil&Gas 09:04
Kazakhstan plans to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia from August 10 Transport 08:55
Iran must reach stable oil-free economy in 5 years Economy 08:34
Azerbaijan's ADY Container increases volume of cargo transportation in 1H2020 Transport 08:12
Turkey sends humanitarian aid to devastated Beirut Turkey 07:21
Three large industrial projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan Economy 06:53
Turkey's coronavirus tests surpass 5 million mark Turkey 06:15
EU retail trade back to pre-pandemic levels Economy 05:51
5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NE of Hasaki, Japan: USGS Other News 05:02
Lebanese authorities deny rumors about Israel’s possible role in Beirut blast Arab World 04:25
World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery Finance 03:37
Israeli square bathed in Lebanese colors in rare show of support over Beirut blast Arab World 02:54
Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech ICT 01:49
Zarif criticizes Google for its biased translation Politics 00:56
Merkel promises Germany's help after catastrophic explosions in Beirut Europe 00:05
Freight traffic along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway increases manyfold Transport 5 August 23:11
Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 137 Arab World 5 August 23:01
Turkey’s smart transport plan features single card for nationwide mass transit Transport 5 August 22:51
Georgian schools, universities to reopen September 15 Georgia 5 August 22:41
Azerbaijan to provide assistance to Lebanon following massive explosion in Beirut Politics 5 August 22:40
Gen. Bagheri expresses condolence over deadly blast in Beirut Society 5 August 22:17
Council of Pakistan condemns violence by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in LA Politics 5 August 21:59
Azerbaijan continues expanding co-op with Russia Business 5 August 21:40
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to President of Lebanon Kazakhstan 5 August 21:25
Ministry: Georgian Kakheti region enjoys abundant harvest of peaches and nectarines Business 5 August 21:04
Azerbaijan's labor minister talks pension applications withdrawn during 1H2020 Society 5 August 20:09
Iran's government disagrees with proposal to introduce commodity rationing Business 5 August 19:39
Turkey discloses 1H2020 cargo shipment via its Bandirma port Transport 5 August 19:27
Unloading point created at Georgian section of BTK railway Transport 5 August 19:26
Supply by banks at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction considerably tops demand Finance 5 August 18:45
Former EBRD President Chakrabarti talks economic development of Uzbekistan Business 5 August 18:44
Kazakhstan to pay special attention to exploring new groundwater deposits Business 5 August 18:38
Georgia reveals number of foreigners registered for long-term trip to country Business 5 August 18:31
Azerbaijani Ipek Yolu insurance company ends 1H2020 with profit Finance 5 August 18:24
Cargo transshipment from France via Turkish ports in 1H2020 revealed Transport 5 August 18:24
SOCAR Petroleum explains reasons of increasing gasoline prices Oil&Gas 5 August 18:20
Georgia builds plant to produce frozen confectionery Business 5 August 18:18
Turkey reveals data on aluminum hydroxide shipment via its ports in 1H2020 Turkey 5 August 18:05
Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military forces hold next stage of tactical exercises (FOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 August 18:04
Uzbekistan's Kafolat Insurance Company offers new types of insurance Finance 5 August 17:54
Iran's export to Iraq increases Business 5 August 17:52
Zara owner Inditex pledges support for fashion supply chain as coronavirus bites Europe 5 August 17:47
Kazakhstan's export to S.Korea plummets twofold during COVID-19 Business 5 August 17:45
Georgia implementing project on rehabilitation of Shatili approach road Construction 5 August 17:45
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 5 August 17:43
New Russian goods delivered to Azerbaijan since early 2020 named Business 5 August 17:37
Georgia welcomes first international tourists in country amid coronavirus pandemic Transport 5 August 17:34
Uzbek manufacturer of home appliances expands its presence in Kazakhstan Business 5 August 17:27
Russia's activity at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange in July 2020 Turkmenistan 5 August 17:20
Fitch: Uzbekistan likely to sell minority stakes in Qishloq Qurilish Bank, Xalq Bank Finance 5 August 17:20
Agroindustry & Food Security Agency of Uzbekistan announces tender to purchase tractor Tenders 5 August 17:09
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR launching flights to country's Alakol lake Transport 5 August 17:06
68 political parties apply for participation in parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 5 August 17:06
Prices of Azerbaijani oil marginally grow Oil&Gas 5 August 17:05
TABIB chairman talks likely problems to be caused by coronavirus in autumn Society 5 August 17:04
Volume of cotton yarn sold at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 revealed Turkmenistan 5 August 17:00
BP will need to offload assets that are not high-grade Oil&Gas 5 August 16:47
Iranian president expects economic breakthrough in the coming week Business 5 August 16:46
TABIB: Azerbaijan uses only half of modular hospitals to treat COVID-19 infected persons Society 5 August 16:40
SOCAR Trading submits lowest bid for another LNG supply to Pakistan Oil&Gas 5 August 16:36
Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs to receive lump sum payment Economy 5 August 16:26
Gold price spikes in Azerbaijan Finance 5 August 16:23
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Lebanon Politics 5 August 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 492 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 August 16:14
Azerbaijani MFA: UN General Assembly's special session on COVID-19 pandemic continues Politics 5 August 16:07
Lapis Lazuli corridor to improve cargo transportation with Turkmenistan - Georgian ministry Transport 5 August 15:08
Azerbaijani MP: Global dynamics of coronavirus spread requires caution Economy 5 August 14:58
Film glorifying Armenian fascist Garegin Nzhdeh shot in Bulgaria (VIDEO) Politics 5 August 14:53
Kazakhstan's July 2020 oil output in line with OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 5 August 14:51
Parliament Committee: Azerbaijan to take serious steps to prevent deepening economic crisis Society 5 August 14:48
Dated Brent to struggle to stay above $40/b for remainder of Q3 Oil&Gas 5 August 14:33
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments related to social security expenses in first reading Society 5 August 14:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 5 Finance 5 August 14:17
Azerbaijani labor ministry reveals amount of pension payments in 2020 Economy 5 August 14:14
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to buy engines Tenders 5 August 14:10
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender to design website, mobile application Tenders 5 August 14:03
Turkmen Ministry of Textile opens tender for chemical fiber production Tenders 5 August 14:01
Kazakhstan’s Mangistaumunaigaz to pay dividends as of 2019 Oil&Gas 5 August 14:01
State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan studying international practice to raise transparency in mining industry Economy 5 August 13:57
Uzbekistan, Belarus expanding cooperation via trading platforms Business 5 August 13:48
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister reveals oil price forecast for 2H2020 Finance 5 August 13:34
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to 2020 state budget in first reading Society 5 August 13:31
Cargo transportation between Georgia, Turkmenistan growing despite COVID-19 Transport 5 August 13:28
Uzbekistan provides additional financial support to citizens Finance 5 August 13:27
Georgia opens new refrigeration facility for storing vegetables Business 5 August 13:13
Azerbaijan state budget revenues to decline - finance minister Finance 5 August 13:09
All news