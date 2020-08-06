Georgia among 4 states UEFA may hold neutral matches

Davit Mujiri, Secretary General of Georgian Football Federation, said at today’s video conference of UEFA, the participants discussed topics related to the restart of its competitions, Trend reports via 1tv.

The Champions League and Europa League are about to return this week. According to Mujiri, Georgia may host some Euro 2020 matches.

“UEFA has announced a plan saying that the games of the teams from crisis-hit countries will be held in neutral states where the epidemiological situation is good. There are four such countries: Cyprus, Greece, Poland and Georgia. We will try to discuss this topic with the relevant structures,” noted Mujiri.