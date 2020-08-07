Georgia reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, same number of recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1,213, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Seven more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients up to 994.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,680 people remain under quarantine and 333 persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.