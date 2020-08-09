Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries
Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia today, increasing the total number of infected people to 1225, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Trend reports vua 1tv.
Four more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1000.
17 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.
Currently, 7068 people remain under quarantine and 250 more under medical observation.
