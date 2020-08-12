Agriculture Minister: Georgia may become sizable almond exporter

Thanks to its investments in almonds and modern cultivation technologies, Georgia may soon become a sizable almond exporter, said Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili when visiting a modern almond orchard in Gardabani municipality, Kvemo Kartli, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Gardabani almond orchard was planted in 2018 on six hectares of land.

There are six kinds of almonds planted in the orchard, but one of them, Spanish almonds, have already yielded fruit this year.

Davitashvili noted that more than 10,000 hectares of land have been converted into modern orchards worth more than $100 million in investments in the framework of the state programme Plant the Future.

These large-scale orchards have been planted with the help of modern technologies, said Davitashvili, which “will give us the opportunity to export produce from Georgia and will bring in tens of million dollars in income to Georgian farmers,” said Davitashvili.

The goal of the Plant the Future programme is to help farmers produce high quality products which will be highly competitive on both local and international markets.