Georgia reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1,278, Trend reports via the National Center for Disease Control.

Four more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1,058.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 7,708 people remain under quarantine.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.