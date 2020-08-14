Georgia reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, 17 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Twenty three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia today, increasing the total number of infected people to 1,306, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Seventeen more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1,085.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 7,597 people remain under quarantine and 261 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

