Four new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Adjara

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Adjara region. Two of the infected are employees of the Cafe Havana in Kobuleti resort, and two are international freight drivers, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Nona Epadze, Deputy Director of the Adjara Public Health Center, says that the epidemiological situation in Kobuleti is fully under control.

“Four confirmed cases have been identified in Adjara, two are international freight drivers and two are contacts of the already identified case in Kobuleti. We call on citizens to apply to fever centers in case of any symptoms of the virus” – Nona Epadze said.