Georgia reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Georgia 18 August 2020 16:46 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reported 10 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1 351, according to stopcov.ge, special web-page created by the Georgian government, Trend reports via 1tv.ge.

No information has been updated about recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients remains 1092.

The 17 patients died of COVID-19 in the country, 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 7 597 people are under quarantine, and 249 – under medical observation.

