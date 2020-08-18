Economy Minister: Swiss multinational biopharmaceutical company is ready to invest in Georgia

Swiss multinational biopharmaceutical company Ferring Pharmaceuticals is ready to invest in Georgia, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava earlier today after speaking with Per Falk, the president of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The head of the company praised the attractive investment environment in Georgia.

"We are doing our best to attract foreign investors", - said Turnava.

Turnava noted that the company is one of the greatest pharmaceutical companies in its own country and is amongst the largest 50 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

"We will help Ferring Pharmaceuticals to start business in Georgia as soon as possible", - said Turnava.

The Ministry of Economy and Enterprise Georgia has developed a strategy to bring in FDIs to Georgia.

Enterprise Georgia presents strategy to attract foreign direct investments in Georgia

In the framework of this strategy, meetings have been carried out with more than 400 international companies to help them examine the possibility of opening their businesses in Georgia.