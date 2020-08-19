Over 1,200 tourists visited Georgia between Jul 22 – Aug 15

A total of 1, 236 tourists visited Georgia between July 22 – August 15, announces Head of the Georgian Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili, Trend reports citing agenda.ge

Kvrivishvili said that this figure includes Georgian citizens who have dual citizenship in 14 countries or have the right of long-term residence.

However, we can say for sure that more than 90 per cent of the visitors are citizens of foreign countries who visit our country for tourism purposes", said Kvrivishvili.

Kvrivishvili also said that foreign citizens entering Georgia undergo PCR testing on a selective basis and the results are negative.