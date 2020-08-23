A new, bypass road of Khashuri opened in Georgia

Transport movement has been opened across the new, 13-kolometer-long bypass road of Khashuri town, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili opened the section of east-west highway (E60).

The project was carried out with the financial support of European Investment Bank (EIB) and EU financial guarantee and cost 133 million GEL. The share of the World Bank (WB) in the financial support is 50 million GEL.

The traffic will temporarily use 2 lines on one part of the 4-line road section. A new bridge was built at Surami resort. The new road will reduce travel time by 40-50%, and covering the distance will take 10 minutes instead of 20. Trade spaces will be arranged across the road section where locals of villages will be able to sell their products.

Sebastian-A Molineus, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Asunción Sánchez Ruiz, Assistant to EU Ambassador to Georgia and Maciej Czura, Head of Regional Representation for the South Caucasus of the European Investment Bank attended opening of the road.