1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia
A 1.5-month-old baby has been confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia – Vakhtang Bochorishvili Clinic told Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to the Clinic administration, a mother and her two children tested positive on COVID-19.
The patients are found with minor symptoms for the virus and feel well.
