1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia

Georgia 23 August 2020 07:40 (UTC+04:00)
1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia

A 1.5-month-old baby has been confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia – Vakhtang Bochorishvili Clinic told Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Clinic administration, a mother and her two children tested positive on COVID-19.

The patients are found with minor symptoms for the virus and feel well.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan cuts import of construction materials
Uzbekistan cuts import of construction materials
Uzbekistan accelerates commissioning of ammonia and carbamide plant
Uzbekistan accelerates commissioning of ammonia and carbamide plant
Uzbekistan refurbishes, puts into operation twenty-year old hotel in Bukhara city
Uzbekistan refurbishes, puts into operation twenty-year old hotel in Bukhara city
Loading Bars
Latest
Civil aviation chief: Iran ready to pay compensation in Ukrainian plane case Iran 08:09
1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia Georgia 07:40
U.S. sees daily COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 7 days after summer surge US 07:26
Turkey reports 1,309 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Turkey 06:05
Chile reports 395,708 cases of COVID-19, with 10,792 deaths Other News 04:30
Moscow reports 11 novel coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 03:29
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults World 02:14
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of citizens from 31 countries, including China Kyrgyzstan 01:19
A new, bypass road of Khashuri opened in Georgia Georgia 00:44
Global Covid19 death toll reaches 800,000 World 00:02
27 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
Iran declares volume of wheat purchased in Kermanshah Province Business 22 August 23:21
Deputy minister: Iran has great potential for increasing its products export to Russia Business 22 August 23:14
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 22 August 22:53
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda US 22 August 22:36
South Korea sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 August 21:56
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to more locations, including Iran Turkey 22 August 21:52
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 22 August 21:11
Kazakhstan increases export of goods to Finland amid COVID-19 Business 22 August 21:04
2 civilians wounded in Kabul bomb attack: police Other News 22 August 20:19
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries Georgia 22 August 19:55
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan hold political consultations Kyrgyzstan 22 August 19:15
Forest fires damage 4,298 hectares of land this year in Turkey Turkey 22 August 18:42
Azerbaijan reports 160 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 August 18:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Ukraine Politics 22 August 18:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 23 Oil&Gas 22 August 18:18
Iran to boost copper concentrate production Business 22 August 18:18
Iran discloses volume of fishery products caught from Caspian Sea Business 22 August 17:30
Iran's Kurdistan Province continues petrochemical production despite COVID-19 Business 22 August 14:58
Tajikistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey edges up Turkey 22 August 14:47
Kazakhstan to possibly change its procurement system using S. Korean expertise Finance 22 August 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21) Finance 22 August 14:14
India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million Other News 22 August 14:13
Iran's Kurdistan Province exports most of its petrochemical products Business 22 August 14:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 22 Society 22 August 14:04
Volume of agricultural products exported from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province increases Business 22 August 13:35
Share of Russia in Azerbaijan's total import grows Business 22 August 13:34
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for ground structures services at gas field Tenders 22 August 13:33
Qatar provides non-reimbursable financial aid to Uzbekistan Finance 22 August 13:33
Russia's e-commerce company to create wholesale centers in Uzbekistan Business 22 August 13:32
Contract on electricity supply from biogas plant signed in Iran Oil&Gas 22 August 13:16
Production of helium to boost industrial progress of Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 22 August 13:16
Uzbek fruit, vegetables may appear on UK markets Business 22 August 13:14
Turkmenistan working to expand non-cash payments Finance 22 August 12:47
Azerbaijani MP names activities most hit by COVID-19 pandemic Society 22 August 12:44
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support domestic producers Business 22 August 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil down Finance 22 August 12:35
Iran's Fisheries Organization: No foreign fishing trawlers in southern Iran Business 22 August 12:25
Kazakhstan's export to Lithuania increase twofold in 1H2020 Business 22 August 12:14
Development of energy sector in Turkmenistan to be based on world markets' analysis Oil&Gas 22 August 12:04
Uzbekistan cuts import of construction materials Construction 22 August 11:59
Azerbaijan to launch new programs to support business in country Finance 22 August 11:58
Production starts at third platform of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 22 August 11:47
Uzbekistan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries Uzbekistan 22 August 11:35
Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections Other News 22 August 11:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 17-21) Finance 22 August 11:30
Iranian Airlines Association urges people not to buy flight tickets to Turkey Society 22 August 11:28
BHOS announces acceptance of documents for obtaining second higher education in ‘Petroleum Engineering’ specialty Society 22 August 11:21
New cold storage facilities for agricultural products to be built in Turkmenistan Business 22 August 11:20
Another investment company established in Azerbaijan Finance 22 August 11:20
Prices for commercial facilities increase in Baku Business 22 August 11:17
Newly-appointed Iranian ambassador arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 22 August 11:14
Bulgarian newspaper highlights Pashinyan's disgrace during BBC HARDtalk program Politics 22 August 10:48
Iran's Khuzestan Aquatic Consortium to launch its product export Business 22 August 10:45
Turkmenistan's bank to allocate loan to country's agricultural sector Finance 22 August 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 August 10:24
Baku's secondary housing declines in price Business 22 August 10:09
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 22 August 10:04
Iranian currency rates for August 22 Finance 22 August 10:01
Belarus' share in total exports of Azerbaijan increases Business 22 August 09:53
Kazakhstan adds over 240 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 22 August 09:51
First united agricultural insurance company to be established in Azerbaijan Finance 22 August 09:47
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000 Europe 22 August 09:46
Container cargo movement by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to Europe growing Transport 22 August 09:40
Kazakhstan's import of Azerbaijani products drops Business 22 August 09:38
South Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows Other News 22 August 08:54
PM: We Continue to Strengthen Georgia-US Strategic Partnership Georgia 22 August 08:25
IUCN talks Turkmenistan sites' potential to become part of World Heritage Turkmenistan 22 August 08:24
Kazakhstan to adopt National Action Plan for Children Kazakhstan 22 August 08:06
Zarif: Trump administration wil be isolated, disgraced in world once again Politics 22 August 07:41
Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths Other News 22 August 06:52
Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins Transport 22 August 05:49
IOM voluntarily deports 118 illegal immigrants from Libya Other News 22 August 04:53
Lebanese hospitals need urgent rehabilitation after Beirut's blasts Arab World 22 August 04:08
Monitoring reveals growing pollution in Latvia's seaside territories Europe 22 August 03:17
U.S. state of Michigan produces 600 mln USD settlement for Flint water victims US 22 August 02:29
Facebook weighs 'kill switch' for political ads after U.S. election to curb misinformation, source says ICT 22 August 01:36
U.S. halts military cooperation with Mali as coup supporters celebrate Other News 22 August 00:45
Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid Other News 21 August 23:56
US Int'l Development Finance Corporation looks forward to working with Georgia Business 21 August 23:31
Tajikistan implements practical measures for agro-tourism development Turkmenistan 21 August 23:05
Oil bitumen imports to Georgia decline Oil&Gas 21 August 22:38
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to hold next deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 21 August 22:14
Kazakhstan's export to Croatia up in 1H2020 Business 21 August 22:13
USAID meets media representatives, discusses post-crisis economic steps Georgia 21 August 21:56
Turkey reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 21 August 21:42
IUCN talks Turkmenistan sites' potential to become part of World Heritage Turkmenistan 21 August 21:25
EU foreign policy chief: The Us not entitled to apply trigger mechanism against İran Politics 21 August 21:21
Review of Producer Price Indices for services in Georgia Business 21 August 19:56
Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues for seven months Finance 21 August 19:30
All news