12 died, 3 injured in car accident on Shatili road

12 people have died and three injured in a car accident on Shatili road, near the village of Biso, Dusheti Municipality, Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told Georgian First Channel, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The minibus plunged 80 meters into the ravine, noted MIA.

“The rescue teams of the Interior Ministry’s Emergency Management Service and ambulance doctors working on the ground.

Rescue operations are underway in compliance with all safety norms despite the difficult terrain and meteorological conditions,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.