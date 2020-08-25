19th patient died of COVID-19 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Another patient has died of the coronavirus infection in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As a result, the number of COVID-19 deaths has reached 19.

Georgia has reported 8 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug.25, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,429.

Thirteen more patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered people to 1,150.

Currently, 7,005 people are under quarantine and 255 patients under medical supervision.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356