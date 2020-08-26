Georgia reports 7 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Georgia has reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug. 26, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,436, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of recovered patients stands at 1,150.

Some 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,018 people are under quarantine and 249 patients are under medical supervision.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

