Georgia reports 8 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported eight new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Aug. 28, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,455, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of recovered patients stands at 1,196.

Some 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,943 people are under quarantine and 252 patients are under medical supervision.