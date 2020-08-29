Georgian lawmakers to resume working next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian lawmakers will resume working next week, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The fall session of the Georgian parliament will be officially opened with a plenary sitting on September 1.

A Bureau Session is scheduled for August 31 where new legislative changes, including amendments to be made into Election Code, will be initiated.

The annual reports of State Security Service and General Prosecutor will be discussed during the fall session. The parliament will be assembled based on a special schedule due to the forthcoming 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia, though parliamentary committees will continue working in their usual regime.

On October 1, the government will present a draft-project of 2021 state budget to the parliament for approval. The state budget will have been approved by the end of December of 2020.

