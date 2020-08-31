Georgian President names Parliamentary Election Date

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, has named the 2020 parliamentary election date – October 31, Trend reports via President administration.

“I urge you to spend this period, these two months until election day, as peacefully as possible,” the president addressed society.

“In current circumstances, when we underwent COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to prepare very calmly for the elections. This election has a special meaning! We will reaffirm our country’s democracy,” stressed the president.

The elections in the autumn will be different from preceding elections, with 120 members of Parliament (MPs) to be elected upon a party-list based electoral system and the remaining 30 based on a majoritarian electoral system.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Georgia on 31 October 2020 to elect the 150 members of Parliament.

