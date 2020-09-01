Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sep.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 23 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sep.1, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,510, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Three patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,243.

Currently, 5,828 people are in quarantine and 232 are under medical supervision.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

