Georgia to make deposit for vaccine against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Once a vaccine for the coronavirus is approved, it will be available to the Georgian population, said Head of the National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He said that the country has already expressed interest in participating in Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which seeks to ensure that countries across the world have access to a vaccine when one becomes valuable.

Georgia has ordered vaccines for one-fifth of the population which is about 700,000 people and will sign for the pre-order with GAVI on September 18, while before October 8 Georgia has to pay the first deposit.

Gamkrelidze added that this sum will guarantee that once the vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization it will be sent to Georgia.

As of now, 165 countries are engaged in the COVID-19 vaccine global access facility.

