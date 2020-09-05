German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible

The observation of the elections should be as strong and comprehensive as possible, given the circumstances, – the German Ambassador to Georgia, Hubert Knirsch stated, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Ambassador, Germany is preparing a group of observers within the OSCE mission for the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

"I am sure there will be international observers at the elections. Germany is preparing a group of observers to be part of the OSCE / ODIHR mission. Observers will come from other countries as well. Election observation should be as strong and comprehensive as possible, given the circumstances. We know that Georgia supports and desires that the elections be observed internationally. We, as partner countries, will do our best," – Hubert Knirsch said.