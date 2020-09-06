Military equipment of 'Worthy Partner 2020' heading to Vaziani

American military equipment participating in the US international military exercise "Worthy Partner-2020" (Noble Partner) is heading to Vaziani military base, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The international exercise will be officially opened on September 7 at the base of IV mechanized brigade in Vaziani.

Georgia is hosting a "Worthy Partner" for the fifth time and more than 2,700 military personnel from Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland and France will take part in it.