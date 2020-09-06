Georgia reports 29 new coronavirus cases

Georgia has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and eight recoveries over the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

As of now a total of 1650 cases have been confirmed in the country since late February, while the number of recoveries stands at 1310.

Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze has called on everyone to refrain from large gatherings and remain committed to the government-imposed restrictions to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Yesterday Gamkrelidze also noted that quarantine and self-isolation time may be again reduced and individuals will thus have to spend eight days instead of the current 12.

Meanwhile yesterday a three-month-old child was infected in Chokhatauri municipality, Georgia’s western region of Guria form direct contact with an infected individual.

Amiran Gamkrelidze said there are now a total of four coronavirus cases in Guria. He said one out of these four is somehow connected with Adjara, which currently has the most number of new confirmed cases.