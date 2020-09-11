Georgia reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

Georgia 11 September 2020 10:34 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 87 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.11, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,917, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 20 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,354.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 5,882 people are under quarantine.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

According to the minister, the Georgian economy can no longer withstand such severe restrictions as were imposed at the initial stage of the pandemic.

“We do everything possible to avoid the need for more restrictive and strict measures, as we have already done once. Our economy will not be able to endure such a blow for the second time. Therefore, thanks to the point measures and the professionalism of our medical staff, we hope to go through this process relatively smoothly,“ said Turnava.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

