NDI poll: 27% say biggest issue facing Georgian education is difficulties related to online learning

Twenty-seven per cent of Georgian respondents of the Public Attitudes in Georgia survey conducted by the National Democratic Institute say that the biggest issue facing the education system in Georgia today are difficulties associated with online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The study says that 22 per cent of respondents think that low qualification of teachers and lecturers is also one of the biggest issues facing the Georgian education system, while 20 per cent of the survey participants say that the high cost of education in the universities is also a problematic issue.

The high price of study materials is one of the main problems for nine per cent of the respondents, while four per cent think that the absence of modern technology in schools and universities is the biggest issue facing the education system in Georgia today.

The survey was conducted on August 6-11 of 2020 in Georgia (excluding the occupied territories) and involved 2,045 respondents.