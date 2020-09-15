Georgia reports 170 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 170 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.15, which brings the total number of infected people to 2,562, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of recovered patients stands at 1,369.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 6,633 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation..

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava had said.