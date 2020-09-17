OSCE/ODIHR to send short-term, long-term observers to Georgia’s parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

OSCE/ODIHR will send 350 short-term and 28 long-term observers for Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NDI (National Democratic Institute) and IRI (International Republican Institute) will observe the elections virtually, through close cooperation with their local partner organisations, said Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The Georgian government is ready to charter flights to bring in international observers for the elections, Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said at the end of August.

The upcoming elections will be held in a different manner - 120 seats in parliament will be distributed based on the votes received in proportional elections, while remaining 30 per the votes received in majoritarian elections.

Previously 77 seats in its 150-member parliament were allocated proportionally, under the party-list system, while the remaining 73 members of parliament (MPs) were elected in 73 single-mandate constituencies.

The country is scheduled to shift to the fully proportional electoral system starting from 2024.

